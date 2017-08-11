Gaines and a 2018 second-round pick have been traded from the Rams to the Bills in exchange for wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a 2018 sixth-round pick, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Gaines joins the Bills on the same day the team dealt former top cornerback Ronald Darby to the Eagles. Knowing that, Gaines can now be anticipated to fill the vacated No. 1 spot on the depth chart. A sixth-round pick in 2014, Gaines has totaled 126 tackles, 22 pass deflections and two interceptions through his first 26 NFL games.