Bills' E.J. Gaines: Declares himself healthy
Gaines (concussion) said Monday that he's healthy and has been cleared by a concussion specialist, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Gaines played just six games (two starts) with the Browns last season due to concussion symptoms. Encouragingly, the 2014 sixth-round pick now appears to have managed a full recovery ahead of training camp. Gaines will face competition from Levi Wallace and Kevin Johnson for the No. 2 cornerback role this offseason.
