Head coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Gaines (knee) "looks like he's ready to go" for Sunday's season finale in Miami, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Gaines injured his knee against the Dolphins two weeks ago during their first matchup of the season and subsequently wasn't available for the Bills' Week 16 game in New England. Despite McDermott's statements, there's still a chance Gaines could be slapped with a questionable tag on Friday's finale injury report.