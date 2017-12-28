Bills' E.J. Gaines: Expected to play Sunday
Head coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that Gaines (knee) "looks like he's ready to go" for Sunday's season finale in Miami, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Gaines injured his knee against the Dolphins two weeks ago during their first matchup of the season and subsequently wasn't available for the Bills' Week 16 game in New England. Despite McDermott's statements, there's still a chance Gaines could be slapped with a questionable tag on Friday's finale injury report.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.