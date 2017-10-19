Bills' E.J. Gaines: Full practice Thursday
Gaines (groin) was a full practice participant Thursday after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
It looks like the Bills will have their starting corner again for this week's game against Tampa Bay after Gaines missed the Week 5 loss to the Bengals. Whether he'll be trying to defend passes from Jameis Winston or Ryan Fitzpatrick remains to be seen.
