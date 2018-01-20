Bills' E.J. Gaines: Happy result from Watkins trade
Gaines, acquired by the Bills in the Sammy Watkins trade ahead of the 2017 season, played 11 games and logged 59 tackles, nine passes defensed, three forced fumbles and an interception.
His performance on the field was even better than the box score -- in the 11 games Gaines was fit to play, the Bills were one of the league's tougher teams to pass against. The ex-Ram and rookie Tre'Davious White formed a tandem that far exceeded anyone's initial expectations, with the only buzzkill being that Gaines seemed to be battling one injury or another most of the season. He'll be an unrestricted free agent and there's talk the team may not keep him with several other more pressing needs to fill, but it'd be a big score if the Bills could re-sign Gaines and keep what became an excellent starting secondary completely intact.
