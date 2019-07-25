Gaines, who missed time with an undisclosed injury during spring work, was practicing with the top unit during the first day of training camp Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Gaines had a few big plays during the session, so he appears to be well past what was hurting him. While Levi Wallace is the holdover and frontrunner for the No. 2 cornerback job opposite Tre'Davious White, Gaines and Kevin Johnson both have starting experience and will at least be given a shot to win the spot.