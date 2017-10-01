Play

Gaines injured his groin against the Falcons on Sunday and didn't return.

Gaines has recorded 16 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception through three games this season. The Bills next game is against the Bengals in Week 4, and if Gaines is unable to recover in time, the Bills will be light at cornerback depth and Leonard Johnson will likely fill in.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories