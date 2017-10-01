Bills' E.J. Gaines: Hurts groin Sunday
Gaines injured his groin against the Falcons on Sunday and didn't return.
Gaines has recorded 16 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception through three games this season. The Bills next game is against the Bengals in Week 4, and if Gaines is unable to recover in time, the Bills will be light at cornerback depth and Leonard Johnson will likely fill in.
More News
-
Bills' E.J. Gaines: Records INT in win•
-
Bills' E.J. Gaines: Full participant Thursday•
-
Bills' E.J. Gaines: Expected to play in Week 2•
-
Bills' E.J. Gaines: Dealing with shoulder contusion•
-
Bills' E.J. Gaines: Questionable for remainder of Sunday's contest•
-
Bills' E.J. Gaines: Will start Week 1•
-
Instant reaction: Cook injury
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.