Bills' E.J. Gaines: Hurts hamstring Sunday
Gaines won't return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Gaines was questionable ahead of this matchup with a groin injury, but now he'll watch the remainder of the game from the sidelines. Expect to see Leonard Johnson and Shareece Wright to see an increase in defensive snaps until Gaines is healthy again.
