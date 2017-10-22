Gaines won't return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a hamstring injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Gaines was questionable ahead of this matchup with a groin injury, but now he'll watch the remainder of the game from the sidelines. Expect to see Leonard Johnson and Shareece Wright to see an increase in defensive snaps until Gaines is healthy again.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers

    Week 7 QB rankings

    Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...

  • NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

    Week 7 WR rankings

    Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 7 RB rankings

    Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...