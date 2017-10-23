Gaines, who logged five tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay, left the game with a hamstring injury and is now listed as week-to-week, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Fellow defensive back Jordan Poyer suffered a knee injury, so the Buffalo secondary has some issues heading into a game against the Raiders after being gashed in the passing game by the Bengals and the Bucs the past two contests. Early indications from the team are that Poyer has the milder of the two injuries, but we'll know more when the team returns to practice Wednesday.