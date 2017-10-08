Play

Gaines (groin) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against Cincinnati.

Gaines exited last week's win over Atlanta due to his groin injury and was unable to practice this week. Look for Shareece Wright and Leonard Johnson to see an uptick in snaps with Gaines out as the Bills try to slow down AJ Green and the Bengals' offense.

