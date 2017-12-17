Bills' E.J. Gaines: Injures knee Sunday
Gaines won't return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a knee injury.
Gaines was originally tabbed questionable to return but was carted to the locker room and subsequently ruled out. Leonard Johnson should step up at cornerback for the Bills, with Lafayette Pitts likely to see snaps as nickel cornerback.
