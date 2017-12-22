Gaines (knee) will be limited at practice Friday and listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Given the back-to-back practices, albeit in limited fashion, we'd expect Gaines to be on the better side of questionable. If he can't go, the Bills will try to defend Tom Brady's attack with either Shareece Wright or Leonard Johnson starting at corner.

