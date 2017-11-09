Gaines, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, practiced on a limited basis for a second straight day Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Gaines seems destined for a questionable designation for Sunday's game against the Saints, but it's probable the team's chances of stopping a hot Drew Brees attack will be better if its starting corner can get back on the field.

