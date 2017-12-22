Bills' E.J. Gaines: Limited participant Thursday
Gaines (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Gaines suffered a knee injury in Week 15 and was carted to the locker room, but a limited session Thursday suggests there is some hope he could suit up for a key divisional contest against the Patriots on Sunday. If Gaines is ultimately unable to play, look for Leonard Johnson or Shareece Wright to step up and start at cornerback.
More News
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...