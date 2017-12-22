Gaines (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Gaines suffered a knee injury in Week 15 and was carted to the locker room, but a limited session Thursday suggests there is some hope he could suit up for a key divisional contest against the Patriots on Sunday. If Gaines is ultimately unable to play, look for Leonard Johnson or Shareece Wright to step up and start at cornerback.

