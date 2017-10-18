Gaines (groin) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, ESPN's Mike Rodak reports.

Gaines is on the mend from a groin injury he suffered in Week 4 against Atlanta. While his ability to practice Wednesday bodes well for his chances of being ready for Sunday's tilt with the Buccaneers, Gaines also participated in a limited capacity ahead of the Bills' Week 5 game against the Falcons and was ultimately ruled out. Hopefully, the extended time off leads to a different outcome this time around.