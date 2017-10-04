Play

Gaines (groin) was limited during Wednesday's practice.

Gaines couldn't finish Sunday's victory in Atlanta, so the fact he's back at the week's first practice in some capacity is a good sign the Bills will have their starting corner for their Week 5 game in Cincinnati. The 25-year-old has amassed 19 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception at the quarter pole of the season.

