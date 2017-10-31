Bills' E.J. Gaines: Misses another practice
Gaines (hamstring) missed practice for the second straight day Tuesday.
The starting corner actually hasn't practiced since getting injured in Week 6, so even though the coaching staff keeps calling him day-to-day, his status is murky at best for Thursday's game against the Jets. Shareece Wright did pretty well subbing in for Gaines in Sunday's win over the Raiders, but then again, the Bills have been gashed for 313 or more yards of passing in each of the last three games, so they could probably use all the healthy bodies they can get back on defense.
