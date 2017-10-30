Gaines, who missed Sunday's win over Oakland due to a hamstring injury, did not practice Monday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

The Bills were down two starters in the secondary for Week 8, which looked ominous against Derek Carr and the Raiders, but the subs held their own and the defense overall played great, as between that unit and special teams the Bills won the turnover battle 4-0. That said, Gaines has been a starter since he arrived in the Sammy Watkins trade and has played fantastically all season, so this is a better defense when he's able to return.