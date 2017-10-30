Bills' E.J. Gaines: No practice Monday
Gaines, who missed Sunday's win over Oakland due to a hamstring injury, did not practice Monday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
The Bills were down two starters in the secondary for Week 8, which looked ominous against Derek Carr and the Raiders, but the subs held their own and the defense overall played great, as between that unit and special teams the Bills won the turnover battle 4-0. That said, Gaines has been a starter since he arrived in the Sammy Watkins trade and has played fantastically all season, so this is a better defense when he's able to return.
More News
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...