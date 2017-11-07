Gaines (hamstring), who was also supposed to be held out of practice, participated in individual position drills Monday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Coach Sean McDermott is calling his starting corner day-to-day, but the team has had an eye on Gaines returning this week following a short Week 9 where he couldn't rally for the Thursday outing. His potential return would be helpful as the Bills try and stop a high-powered Drew Brees attack.