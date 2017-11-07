Bills' E.J. Gaines: Participates lightly
Gaines (hamstring), who was also supposed to be held out of practice, participated in individual position drills Monday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Coach Sean McDermott is calling his starting corner day-to-day, but the team has had an eye on Gaines returning this week following a short Week 9 where he couldn't rally for the Thursday outing. His potential return would be helpful as the Bills try and stop a high-powered Drew Brees attack.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...