Bills' E.J. Gaines: Possible starting spot
Gaines had two tackles, an interception and two passes defensed in Buffalo's preseason game against the Eagles on Thursday, his first game action since being acquired by the Rams.
Gaines, acquired in the Sammy Watkins deal, won't be handed a starting cornerback job. While one of the spots will almost certainly go to rookie Tre'Davious White, he'll battle with Shareece Wright and Kevon Seymour for the other job.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...