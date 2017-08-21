Gaines had two tackles, an interception and two passes defensed in Buffalo's preseason game against the Eagles on Thursday, his first game action since being acquired by the Rams.

Gaines, acquired in the Sammy Watkins deal, won't be handed a starting cornerback job. While one of the spots will almost certainly go to rookie Tre'Davious White, he'll battle with Shareece Wright and Kevon Seymour for the other job.