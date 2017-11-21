Gaines, returning from a hamstring injury, posted nine total tackles in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

Gaines logged 74 snaps in the ugly 54-24 loss to the Chargers, so it looks like he should be good moving forward after missing three-plus games with the injury. The nine stops represent his single-game high for 2017.

