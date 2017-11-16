Gaines (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Gaines' full session likely paves the way for him to return from a three-game absence and suit up Sunday against the Chargers. It's expected that Gaines will settle back into starting duties at cornerback, with Shareece Wright presumably fading into slightly more limited role as a nickel or dime back.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories