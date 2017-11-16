Bills' E.J. Gaines: Puts in full practice
Gaines (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Gaines' full session likely paves the way for him to return from a three-game absence and suit up Sunday against the Chargers. It's expected that Gaines will settle back into starting duties at cornerback, with Shareece Wright presumably fading into slightly more limited role as a nickel or dime back.
