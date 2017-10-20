Bills' E.J. Gaines: Questionable for Bucs game
Gaines (groin) practiced fully for the second straight day Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.
Gaines is clearly on the better side of questionable, and he's expected to start opposite Tre'Davious White, where the tandem will look to slow down Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay passing attack, currently the second highest in yards per game behind the Patriots.
