Bills' E.J. Gaines: Questionable for Sunday
Gaines (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Gaines was forced to leave Sunday's win over Atlanta with the groin injury and was limited this week in practice. He'll likely test out the injury in pregame warmups before a final decision is made regarding his status, but it appears as though the corner should be good to go against Cincinnati.
