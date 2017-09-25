Bills' E.J. Gaines: Records INT in win
Gaines made seven tackles (six solo) and had an interception in Sunday's victory over the Broncos.
Gaines also had three pass breakups as the Bills defense held Trevor Siemian in check throughout the afternoon. The Buffalo defense faces a tall task in Week 4 as they take on reigning MVP Matt Ryan and the Falcons.
