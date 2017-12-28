Bills' E.J. Gaines: Returns on limited basis
Gaines, who missed Sunday's loss to the Patriots due to a knee injury, returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills struggled without Gaines in the loss, as backup Shareece Wright suffered a concussion, after which Leonard Johnson had a hard time keeping up with the Patriots' aerial attack. Gaines' potential return would be an important development with the Bills facing a win-or-go-home game against the Dolphins this week.
