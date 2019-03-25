Gaines is signing a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Bills, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Injuries have limited the 2014 sixth-round pick to 43 NFL appearances, including 11 starts in 2017 as a member of the Bills. Concussion symptoms were the problem this past season, with Gaines playing just six games (two starts) during his lone season in Cleveland. He now figures to compete with Levi Wallace and Kevin Johnson for the starting job opposite top cornerback Tre'Davious White.

