Gaines, who missed practice time earlier in the week due to a hamstring injury, is back practicing Wednesday, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.

Gaines will now get back to competing with Shareece Wright and Kevon Seymour for a starting corner spot across from first-round rookie Tre'Davious White.

