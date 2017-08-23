Bills' E.J. Gaines: Returns to practice
Gaines, who missed practice time earlier in the week due to a hamstring injury, is back practicing Wednesday, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.
Gaines will now get back to competing with Shareece Wright and Kevon Seymour for a starting corner spot across from first-round rookie Tre'Davious White.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Don't draft Zeke
Everyone else is fine taking Ezekiel Elliott in the second round, but Chris Towers argues that...
-
Believe it or not: Zay's No. 1?
There were a lot of disappointing performances in Week 2 of the preseason, but surprisingly...