Gaines (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Saints, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Gaines is now set to miss his third consecutive contest due to a hamstring injury, leaving the Bills' secondary at less than full strength against Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Shareece Wright will start at cornerback across from Tre'Davious White in Gaines' absence, while Leonard Johnson also figures to see an increased snap count.