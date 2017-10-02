Coach Sean McDermott said Gaines, who had to leave Sunday's win in Atlanta with a groin injury, is day-to-day, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Gaines has seized the starting cornerback role following a preseason trade with the Rams, and the tandem with rookie Tre'Davious White has far exceeded exceptions to date, as has the Buffalo defense as a whole. With the team suffering a few other key injuries in Week 4, it would certainly help the cause if White can return quickly for this week's game in Cincinnati.