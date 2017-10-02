Bills' E.J. Gaines: Short-term injury
Coach Sean McDermott said Gaines, who had to leave Sunday's win in Atlanta with a groin injury, is day-to-day, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Gaines has seized the starting cornerback role following a preseason trade with the Rams, and the tandem with rookie Tre'Davious White has far exceeded exceptions to date, as has the Buffalo defense as a whole. With the team suffering a few other key injuries in Week 4, it would certainly help the cause if White can return quickly for this week's game in Cincinnati.
More News
-
Bills' E.J. Gaines: Hurts groin Sunday•
-
Bills' E.J. Gaines: Records INT in win•
-
Bills' E.J. Gaines: Full participant Thursday•
-
Bills' E.J. Gaines: Expected to play in Week 2•
-
Bills' E.J. Gaines: Dealing with shoulder contusion•
-
Bills' E.J. Gaines: Questionable for remainder of Sunday's contest•
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...