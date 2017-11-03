Gaines (hamstring) is on track to play the Saints in Week 10, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The fourth-year corner sat out the last two weeks, and Shareece Wright filled in his place. Gaines has played solid in coverage this season, logging six pass breakups and one interception, and he's complemented that with 24 tackles (18 solo) in five games. If he's able to play in Week 10, he should be considered a solid fantasy contributor.