Gaines, who suffered a knee injury during Sunday's win over the Dolphins, will not practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

As much as the Buffalo faithful perhaps thought the Bills were punting when the team traded Sammy Watkins to the Rams for Gaines and a second-rounder prior to the season, the Bills may have gotten the better end of the deal given Gaines' strong play on the field, while Watkins has been up and down with the Rams Unfortunately, the corner has also been injury prone, and facing Tom Brady and the Patriots -- in a game with a major impact on the Bills' playoff fate -- perhaps without a starting cornerback is a less-than-advantageous situation.