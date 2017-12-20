Bills' E.J. Gaines: Status unclear for Week 16
Gaines (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
As much as the Buffalo faithful perhaps thought the Bills were punting when the team traded Sammy Watkins to the Rams for Gaines and a second-rounder prior to the season, the Bills may have gotten the better end of the deal given Gaines' strong play on the field, while Watkins has been an up-and-down performer for Los Angeles. Unfortunately, the cornerback has also been injury prone, and facing Tom Brady and the Patriots -- in a game with a major impact on the Bills' playoff fate -- without the services of Gaines would be less than advantageous for Buffalo if he's forced to sit out the contest.
