Bills' E.J. Gaines: Unable to practice Wednesday
Gaines, who missed part of Sunday's win over Tampa Bay after suffering a hamstring injury, did not practice Wednesday.
Neither Gaines nor Jordan Poyer practiced, which doesn't bode well for the secondary's outlook this week against the Raiders, though Poyer is said to be making strides. The Bills also signed cornerback Tony McRae off waivers from the Ravens in case Gaines has to miss this week's action.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Parker improving
DeVante Parker could be back on the field, finally, while Martavis Bryant doesn't look likely...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...