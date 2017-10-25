Gaines, who missed part of Sunday's win over Tampa Bay after suffering a hamstring injury, did not practice Wednesday.

Neither Gaines nor Jordan Poyer practiced, which doesn't bode well for the secondary's outlook this week against the Raiders, though Poyer is said to be making strides. The Bills also signed cornerback Tony McRae off waivers from the Ravens in case Gaines has to miss this week's action.

