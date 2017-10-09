Play

Gaines (groin) is considered week-to-week, Joe Buscaglia of 7 ABC Buffalo reports.

Gaines was inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals after failing to practice all week. He'll have to put at least some limited work in on the practice field this week to have any chance of playing in Week 6's contest against the Buccaneers.

