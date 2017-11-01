Gaines (hamstring) was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The starting cornerback would have had a better chance to play had the Bills been on tap for a Sunday game, but with no practices all week for Gaines, he never seemed to have much of a shot to suit up for the quick turnaround. He'll have three extra days to heal up for a Week 10 game against the Saints. Look for Shareece Wright to continue starting in Gaines' place Thursday.