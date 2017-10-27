Bills' E.J. Gaines: Won't play vs. Raiders
Gaines (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Raiders, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Gaines was held out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday, so the fact that he's already been ruled out for Sunday's game doesn't come as much of a surprise. Leonard Johnson will likely step in as a starting cornerback for Sunday's contest.
