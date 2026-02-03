Oliver (knee) tallied 12 total tackles (10 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble across three regular-season appearances in 2025.

The 2019 first-round pick from Houston appeared in just three regular-season contests this season due to a biceps injury, but he was incredibly impactful when healthy. Oliver recorded 1.0 sacks in each of his three appearances, finishing the season tied for the fourth-most sacks on the Bills defense. He returned for the Divisional Round loss to the Broncos but exited after just 16 defensive snaps due to a knee injury. If Oliver is healthy for the beginning of the 2026 season, he's expected to start as one of the NFL's best interior defensive linemen.