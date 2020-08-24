site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Ed Oliver: Back to the task at hand
RotoWire Staff
Oliver (sore hip) returned to practice Sunday after sitting out most of the week, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
It sounds like Oliver will be fine moving forward. The Bills are expecting big things from their second-year lineman after making him the No. 9 overall pick in 2019.
