Bills' Ed Oliver: Battling core injury
Oliver underwent core-muscle surgery from Dr. Williams Meyers in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
Oliver previously tweeted confirming the surgery, but the nature of his injury wasn't clear. It was successful surgery, and it doesn't appear this issue will keep Oliver out of the offseason program in April. The 22-year-old is coming off an excellent rookie season, where he tallied 43 tackles and five sacks over 16 games to be named to the 2019 PFWA All-Rookie Team.
