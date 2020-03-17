Bills' Ed Oliver: Clear-cut starter?
Oliver's (core-muscle surgery) opportunity for playing time should open up with Jordan Phillips signing a big free-agent deal with the Cardinals on Tuesday.
The No. 9 overall pick had a decent rookie season in 2019 with 43 tackles and 5.0 sacks, but Oliver could have done more if he didn't have to take a back seat to Phillips, who was simply a surprise stud for the team last season. The Bills loved what Phillips brought to the table but decided they didn't want to match that high price tag with a highly talented guy waiting in the wings. We'd be surprised if Oliver didn't blow past his rookie totals in his second campaign.
