Oliver finished the 2023 regular season with 51 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one interception.

All of those figures were a career high or tied for a career high for the 2019 first-rounder, while the 9.5 sacks were particularly noteworthy considering he is an interior lineman. Oliver and DaQuan Jones will continue to lead one of the stronger units on the team. The Bills did lose quite a bit of depth in the offseason and will probably draft a defensive lineman this weekend, but no one will enter the fray to meddle with Oliver's projected playing time, plus the Bills need a wide receiver (or two) more than any other position. If your league forces you to have a spot for both defensive ends and tackles, Oliver is one of the league's better IDP choices for the latter slot.