Oliver (core muscle surgery) should see an opportunity for more playing time after Jordan Phillips signed a big free-agent deal with the Cardinals on Tuesday.

The No. 9 overall pick in 2019 had a decent rookie season with 43 tackles and 5.0 sacks, but Oliver could have done more if he didsn't have to take a back seat to Phillips, who was simply a surprise stud for the team last season. The Bills loved what Phillips brought to the table but decided they didn't want to match the high price tag he got from Arizona with a talented option waiting in the wings. Oliver could blow past his rookie totals in his second campaign.