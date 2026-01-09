Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that "it's not out of the question" for Oliver (biceps/knee) to resume practicing next week, should Buffalo defeat Jacksonville in Sunday's wild-card round matchup to advance in the AFC playoffs, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

McDermott stressed that a number of boxes still have to be checked before Oliver returns to action, but it's possible the starting defensive tackle could return as a contributor if the Bills manage to go advance at least as far as the AFC divisional round. Oliver has been on IR since late October due to a biceps injury, and he also underwent a procedure to address a meniscus injury in his knee late December.