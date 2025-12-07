Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Oliver, who's on injured reserve with a biceps injury, could return to practice if Buffalo makes the playoffs, the Bills' official site reports. "There's a chance. it would be more after the regular season, if we can get that far," McDermott said. "So that's kind of where his window would open up."

It sounds like Oliver still has a ways to go, but his potential return would be a huge boost to Buffalo -- which has the third worst run defense in the league -- if the Bills make the postseason for a seventh straight season. Oliver has been out since Week 8.