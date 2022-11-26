Oliver posted six total tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Thursday's win over the Lions.
The first-rounder from 2019 is starting to come into his own. The Bills run a heavy rotation along their strong defensive line, but injuries have put more pressure on Oliver and he's seen 66-plus percent of the defensive snaps the last three games, his three highest totals of the season. Oliver has also posted 11 tackles over the past two games, strong work for an interior defender. With Oliver past his early season ankle issue and being leaned on more heavily as the season wears on, he can be of help in IDP formats that force people to use defensive tackles.