Play

Oliver tallied four tackles, two sacks and a pass defensed during Thursday's upset win at Dallas.

The first-round rookie was previously passed on the depth chart by Jordan Phillips, but the former now has at least one sack in three straight games, joining Darryl Talley as the only rookies in Bills history to tally a three-game sack streak. Oliver should remain a strong part of the interior line rotation for the Bills, while on Thanksgiving he was a true difference maker in the contest.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories