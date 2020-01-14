Play

Oliver revealed via his personal Twitter account that he underwent surgery Tuesday.

It's still unclear what Oliver had surgery on, but the rookie did have knee issues during his collegiate career. Oliver is coming off an impressive first year in the league, as he was named to the 2019 PFWA All-Rookie Team after registering 43 tackles and five sacks over 16 games. We should know more about the nature of Oliver's injury soon.

More News
Our Latest Stories