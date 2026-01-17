Oliver (biceps/knee) is active for Buffalo's divisional-round matchup versus the Broncos on Saturday, Alec White of the team's official site reports.

Oliver is officially set to make his return to the field after having been activated off injured reserve Friday. The 28-year-old has been sidelined since tearing his biceps during the Week 8 win over the Panthers back in October and should resume his role as one of the team's starting defensive tackles against Denver.