Bills' Ed Oliver: Headed to Buffalo
The Bills selected Oliver in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, ninth overall.
Great pick. Oliver isn't a towering defensive tackle presence at just 6-foot-2, 287 pounds, but he's an exceptional athlete who was monstrously productive in college, showing NFL-level talent even in his first games as a true freshman in 2016. He finished that season with 22.5 tackles for loss in 13 games, and in each of his three seasons he averaged over six tackles per game while finishing his Houston career with 53.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks in 33 career games. In addition to that staggering production, Oliver boasts truly elite athleticism across the board -- a 4.73-second 40-yard dash, 36-inch vertical, 120-inch broad jump and 11.37 agility score give Oliver explosiveness and quickness that even most linebackers would envy. Oliver could prove a memorably disruptive defensive tackle in the NFL and is definitely one of the best defensive prospects of recent memory. If his college production carries over to the NFL, he'll also be a standout IDP on the defensive line.
